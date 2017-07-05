The Eagle’s day-trip idea: Pittsford Ice Caves

Photo by Lou Varricchio
Members of the public enters the Pittsford ice Caves at their own risk. Pictured: Experienced caver Rick Pingree leads a team of news reporters into the ice caves a few years ago.
PITTSFORD — The Champlain Valley of Vermont is endowed with several spectacular, subterranean spots, including limestone solution caves and tectonic caves, better known as ice caves.
While caving, also called spelunking, is bona fide sport, it is riskier than most. In Vermont, spring and summer are the best times to enter the underground world.
Accompanied by friends or family with reliable flashlights, proper caving attire and all the necessary safety precautions, you can explore the Pittsford Ice Caves on a summer weekend.
As you scramble up an overgrown boulder field to get to the mouths of the ice caves, located off Goat Farm Road in Pittsford, you will notice a rapid drop in the surrounding air temperature. It’s a refreshing puff of nature’s air conditioning on a hot, humid day. The cool air is left over for the winter just ended.
The famous Pittsford Ice Caves, a network of tectonic caves formed by rock slides thousands of years ago, were formerly owned by the Nature Conservancy. The natural feature, formed 10,000 years ago, are now under the stewardship of the town of Pittsford. The Nature Conservancy handed its ownership of the caves over to the town to better preserve it for local residents. The site is open to the public, but cavers enter at their own risk.
“Caves like the Pittsford Ice Caves are a popular spot for local young people,” spelunker Rick Pingree told the Eagle in 2014. “But it’s dangerous to come alone and unprepared. Never enter a cave without a hard hat, three light sources, sturdy boots and a plan to get out. Let someone know where you are going too.”
Pingree said that unlike familiar solution caves found in sedimentary rock such as limestone, tectonic or talus caves are formed by geological forces that cause rocks to split and move downhill.
“The most common tectonic caves — spectacularly represented by the Pittsford Ice Caves — are talus caves formed by rock slides and cliff collapses,” he said. “In ice caves, winter ice accumulates and can remain in the caves into summer. One year, there was ice in the caves until August.”
By the American Geological Institute’s definition, “The shape of the cave works as a trap for cold air. An ice cave often has an unusual shape, such as a high entrance and no exit at the bottom. The top entrance allows cold air, heavier than warm air, to flow down into the cave. So the cave temperature gets colder than the temperature of the surrounding rocks. In summer the cold air remains within the cave because of its weight.”
Unlike the more familiar solution caves, the air temperature in talus caves is not a constant 55 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, no bats can be found hibernating in the Pittsford caves during winter when the interior temperature is often colder than the exterior winter air temperature.
Once inside the caves, a sturdy pressure-treated log ladder —erected by local Boy Scouts a few years ago — permits semi-civilized summer and autumn descent into the bowels of the deep caves. However, entering the ice caves during the winter and early spring—when thick ice flows coat the cave walls — is an extremely hazardous undertaking.
Feeding on gravity and sliding down damp rocks into the caves seems easy enough at first; but you’ll wonder about getting back out into sunshine and warmth. Upper and lower body strength is key for even the novice caver. For obvious safety reasons, bulky and overweight individuals should keep out of these caves.
Exploring the ice caves without wearing a hard hat, heavy overalls and a pair of sturdy boots is a bad idea. Plus, remember to spray yourself for ticks since they lurk in the overgrown boulder field leading to the caves.
At the lowest level of the Pittsford caves, a large chamber fades into pitch with towering rock walls on either side. A small pool of clear, cold water — fed by melting ice and ground water — rests at cave bottom.
On one rock wall in the chamber is a fantastic example of what cave scientists call cryptobiotic crust, a thriving community of lichens and mold. Shining a flashlight beam on the crust produces a dazzling, silver fluorescent-like effect; light rays are reflected off the biota in a fashion similar to reflective paint used on highway signs.
For those unfamiliar with the foot trail that leads back to the caves off Goat Farm Road, it’s nearly impossible to provide easy directions here. Ask locally for specific parking and trail directions; remember that unlocked vehicles are vulnerable to thieves (take all valuables with you). Once you locate the trail head, a 15-minute hike up the overgrown boulder field will lead you to the wonders of the ice caves. Do not disturb the caves. Collecting Accompanied rocks, plants and animals is forbidden. Before setting out, always alert loved ones about where you are going and when you plan to return home.