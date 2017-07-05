The Eagle’s day-trip idea: Pittsford Ice Caves

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Members of the public enters the Pittsford ice Caves at their own risk. Pictured: Experienced caver Rick Pingree leads a team of news reporters into the ice caves a few years ago.

PITTSFORD — The Champlain Valley of Vermont is endowed with several spectacular, subterranean spots, including limestone solution caves and tectonic caves, better known as ice caves.

While caving, also called spelunking, is bona fide sport, it is riskier than most. In Vermont, spring and summer are the best times to enter the underground world.

Accompanied by friends or family with reliable flashlights, proper caving attire and all the necessary safety precautions, you can explore the Pittsford Ice Caves on a summer weekend.

As you scramble up an overgrown boulder field to get to the mouths of the ice caves, located off Goat Farm Road in Pittsford, you will notice a rapid drop in the surrounding air temperature. It’s a refreshing puff of nature’s air conditioning on a hot, humid day. The cool air is left over for the winter just ended.

The famous Pittsford Ice Caves, a network of tectonic caves formed by rock slides thousands of years ago, were formerly owned by the Nature Conservancy. The natural feature, formed 10,000 years ago, are now under the stewardship of the town of Pittsford. The Nature Conservancy handed its ownership of the caves over to the town to better preserve it for local residents. The site is open to the public, but cavers enter at their own risk.

“Caves like the Pittsford Ice Caves are a popular spot for local young people,” spelunker Rick Pingree told the Eagle in 2014. “But it’s dangerous to come alone and unprepared. Never enter a cave without a hard hat, three light sources, sturdy boots and a plan to get out. Let someone know where you are going too.”

Pingree said that unlike familiar solution caves found in sedimentary rock such as limestone, tectonic or talus caves are formed by geological forces that cause rocks to split and move downhill.

“The most common tectonic caves — spectacularly represented by the Pittsford Ice Caves — are talus caves formed by rock slides and cliff collapses,” he said. “In ice caves, winter ice accumulates and can remain in the caves into summer. One year, there was ice in the caves until August.”