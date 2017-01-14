The Eagle salutes community volunteers

MIDDLEBURY — RSVP and Green Mountain Foster Grandparent Program volunteer Renee Marceau, of Middlebury, volunteers at Neat Repeats Resale Shop where she helps organize merchandise and keep the store clean.  Renee also participated in the United Way of Addison County’s Days of Caring event this past fall.  

Foster assisted as a media volunteer and found interviewing other volunteers challenging but interesting.  

When asked what she enjoys most about volunteering Renee described, “I like meeting new people through volunteering and feeling appreciated.”  

Foster enjoys music, movies, singing karaoke, and spending time with friends and family.  

MIDDLEBURY — RSVP and Green Mountain Foster Grandparent Program volunteer Lexi Chickanosky, of Monkton, has been a volunteer with the United Way’s Days of Caring for the past two years.  

Lexi has also spent the past 3 years volunteering with VTLSP (Vermont Teen Leadership Safety Program) at Mt. Abraham High School. VTLSP is a student organization where teens take a leadership role in promoting healthy choices among their peers.  

This year, Lexi and other VTLSP students helped harvest gardens and take part in a fall clean up at the Willowell Foundation as part of Days of Caring. Willowell is a local organization that builds healthy communities by connecting people to the arts, education, agriculture and the environment. 

What Lexi most enjoys about volunteering is seeing the smiles on people’s faces when the work is completed.  

Top Headlines