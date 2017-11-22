The holidays are made for local wines

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lincoln Peak Vineyard Chris Granstrom of Lincoln Peak Vineyard & Winery in New Haven is a wine pioneer here in Vermont. So how did such a cold place with an all too short growing season luck out with such excellent grapes and wines?

NEW HAVEN | While the wide, hilly terrain of the Lake Champlain basin isn’t much like California’s better known and milder Sonoma Valley wine country, it does more closely resemble New York’s famous Finger Lakes wine region located over 300 miles to the west—but with unique differences which set it apart.

The Champlain Valley certainly has the right stuff: a beautiful, historic, long lake and mountain scenery near both shores, and in addition, a young “collective” of award-winning wine producers. The valley is an emerging destination for wine tourism of possibly major proportions.

The Champlain Valley may be colder than the Finger Lakes, but it’s decidely international in character. The big valley straddles two U.S. states and the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec (with its own wine-grape heritage dating to the 17th century).

So, how did such a cold place, with an all too short agricultural growing season, luck out with such excellent grapes and wines? And with the holiday season upon, there are plenty of local wines to sample at area wineries and supermarkets.

Wisconsin farmer Elmer Swenson and the University of Minnesota helped start the Champlain Valley’s grape-wine boomlet.

Back in the 1960s, Swenson developed several hybrid varieties of rugged American-French grapes which shrug off cold temperatures. Later, he was hired by the University of Minnesota to develop more of the new grapes with the institution’s imprimatur—and the rest is wine-making history.

Here are a few examples of Swenson’s grape varieties—to name the best known—which make super wines for our cold climate: Marquette, Frontenac, St. Croix, LaCrescent, St. Pepin and LaCrosse.

And as if by magic, Champlain Valley wine pioneers like Ken and Gail Albert of Shelburne Vineyard in Vermont and Dan and Nancy Vesco of Vesco Ridge Vineyards in West Chazy, N.Y., seemed to emerge with the same idea at the same time during the 1990s and early 2000s—plant Swenson’s new wine-grape varieties where Lake Champlain’s mini “maritime” effects are best. “In vino veritas; cold weather be damned,” these pioneers of the grape must have said in unison.

Chris Granstrom of Lincoln Peak Vineayrd and Winery in New Haven is also a wine pioneer here in the Green Mountain State.