× Expand Photo by Marco Borggreve The King's Singers 2017 Photo: Marco Borggreve

MIDDLEBURY | The United Kingdom King’s Singers, the world’s most renowned a cappella ensemble, returns to Middlebury on Friday, Nov. 3, to celebrate their 50th anniversary season. By popular demand, this concert is described as “an adventure that gives thanks for all the music that’s defined our first 50 years.” The Singers will perform at 8 p.m. at Middlebury College Mead Chapel. Call 802-443-MIDD (6433) for ticket details.