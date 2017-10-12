The Las Vegas massacre

One certain result of the horrific Las Vegas massacre will be the revival of the cry to somehow control the firearms used by the shooter.

And once again, this will show how difficult it is to control crazy people by putting the government in charge of their lethal guns, poisons or explosives.

Suppose one takes the position that the government should proscribe and confiscate all privately owned firearms. That would theoretically stop all firearm related crime, but only after the coast to coast civil war was suppressed.

The gun control advocates thus fall back on President Obama’s prescription that we – the government – need to keep firearms out of the hands of people who oughtn’t have them.

Convicted felons are already banned from possessing firearms, and also persons involuntarily committed at some point in their lives to mental institutions. But beyond that, the government has to sort out the rest of us to identify the real or potential nut jobs. Ponder the enormity of that task.

The 64-year-old Las Vegas shooter provides a special illustration of the problem.

Apparently, he had no criminal record, no allegiance to Hitler or ISIS, no personal revenge motive, no grievance against the world, no mental health history, no questionable associates, not anything that might suggest he would go haywire and spray a concert crowd with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

So what test would this shooter flunk to be denied possession of a firearm?

Note: John McClaughry is vice president of the Ethan Allen Institute in Vermont.