The Last Note for local band

VERGENNES — On Saturday, March 11, the much-loved music ensemble, the Bluegrass Gospel Project, is putting a bow on their 16-year run with a final concert at their favorite Vermont performance venue, the Vergennes Opera House.

In early December, singer Colby Crehan informed the group that her husband had landed an irresistible job opportunity at Grand Teton National Park in Jackson, Wyoming. The group considered this exciting news and decided that it was a good time to disband.

“It’s been 16 years; we’ve had a nice long run, and this seems like the right time to end things on a good note,” said Gene White, Jr, the BGP’s fiddler and co-founder.

Since their debut appearance before a full house at Burlington’s Flynn Theater for First Night 2001, the group has logged many thousands of miles performing hundreds of concerts throughout the Northeastern U.S. They are especially excited to present one final concert where they will weave stories and memories into an evening of incredible music.

Band members include Taylor Armerding on mandolin and vocals, Paul Miller on guitar and vocals, Steve Light on banjo, dobro, guitar and vocals, Kirk Lord on upright bass, and Gene White, Jr on fiddle and percussion. Singer-songwriter Colby Crehan will lend her formidable talents to familiar songs from the band’s extensive repertoire, as well as her own award-winning compositions, which have become BGP standards.

This concert will also be the Vermont debut of the BGP’s seventh full-length recording. The new album is a compilation of yet-unreleased songs performed at concerts between 2014 and 2016.

There will be a cash bar at this event, tended by the experts from Bar Antidote. The doors will open at 6:30 pm in advance of the 7:30 concert start. Guests are encouraged to come early and settle in for a night of stellar entertainment. Guests will be invited to mingle with the group during the intermission and after the concert to bid the group a fond farewell.

Tickets are $25 in advance online at the Vergennes Opera House website (www.vergennesoperahouse.org) or $30 at the door.

This concert is sponsored by the Vergennes Opera House.

The Vergennes Opera House is on the second floor of City Hall on Main Street in Vergennes, VT and is ADA accessible. More information about the all-volunteer non-profit organization, Friends of the Vergennes Opera House, can be found online at http://www.vergennesoperahouse.org or call 802-877-6737.