× Expand Photo courtesy of Gertrude Hathaway Gordon Scribner, age three, and Nettie Jones at her farm in Goshen, August 1914. A portion of the barn is still standing today.

Photo courtesy of Gertrude Hathaway A portrait of Civil War widow Nettie Jones of Goshen.

SALISBURY | Vermont historian Bill Powers has spent decades researching the people and events of the Rutland-Middlebury area. An eyewitness to history himself, Powers is one of the few working researchers who openly shares his findings about the sometimes extraordinary lives of local residents of the past.

Last week, Powers was a guest of the Salisbury Historical Society to present a pictorial and narrative of Goshen and Brandon’s legendary Nettie Jones, who was born in 1834 and died in 1924.

Powers, who has spent many years living and working along Lake Dunmore in Addison County, has spent considerable time researching the lives of Vermont’s early women, including pioneer Ann Story.

Nettie Jones was stalwart woman who survived two husbands who both served in the Civil War. At the age of 65 in 1899 she traveled west during a brutal winter to care for her daughter during her murder trial, according to Powers.

Nettie raised a family of 10 children and became noteworthy for her love, tenacity and perseverance. While her life may seem ordinary to some, she had the moxie that many Vermont women had to acquire to get along in the rough world of the 19th century.

The Eagle talked with Powers for a brief outline about the life and times of Nettie Jones.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gertrude Hathaway Nettie Jones on her 80th birthday in 1914 at her home in Goshen.

Eagle: Why the fascination with Nettie Jones?

Powers: Nettie Jones is typical of Vermont’s strong women; stories like her tend to be forgotten over time. It’s good to celebrate the lives of those who came before us.

Nettie was born Amelia Antoinette Brown, the daughter of Hiram Brown and Carolyn Noyes, born Aug. 15, 1834 in Goshen. Her father died when she was nine years old. At the age of 16 she was living with John Capen and his wife on a farm in Goshen. Capen was a mill operator along the Neshobe River near the Churchill Inn. People called her Nettie, according to her Civil War pension record. You can find Nettie’s name on a friendship quilt, with other Goshen family names, that’s in the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury.

Eagle: What have you found of her family life?

Powers: While living with the Capens, she helped nurse Farron Cross, a worker, who broke his leg at the mill. They ended up marrying in 1853. They had four children. When the Civil War started, Cross joined up with a Vermont regiment. Sadly, he was killed at Cold Harbor in 1864. So, Nettie was left a widow. Farron’s brother went down south to his grave but couldn’t locate it, so he’s buried somewhere on the battlefield in Virginia even though his name is on a gravestone in the Goshen cemetery.

Eagle: Nettie remarried after the Civil War?

Powers: Yes, she met Civil War veteran Jarrod Jones, a widower with two sons, from West Rochester. The were married in 1866 and settled in Goshen on Hathaway Road in the house later owned by poet Ruth Stone. Nettie’s daughter Alice married a Vermont man named George Blood and then moved out to Iowa.

Eagle: We understand that there’s quite a story with Nettie’s daughter, correct?

Powers: Yes, living in Iowa, Alice’s husband was so abusive it got to the point that she killed him in self defense--George was abusing their daughter and Alice shot in the head. She was charged with murder. So, to support her daughter at the murder trial, Nettie traveled in the winter of 1899 to be by her side. The defense attorney adopted the insanity plea, so the charges against Alice were dropped. The daughter died in 1948 in Michigan. There are other tragedies in Nettie’s life, such as the suicide of her son in Goshen. Since many ancestors are still living in the area, I am sensitive to family concerns.

Eagle: Where can our readers learn more about the life and times of Nettie Jones?

Powers: I will be lecturing at the Salisbury Historical Society meeting in the coming months and we’ll revisit this story, along with others. So watch the Eagle calendar of events for those events.

Eagle: Thank you.