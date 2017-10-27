The other Richard Burton

× Expand Richard Burton

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College Professor Shalom Goldman will be the keynote speaker for the annual dinner meeting of the Henry Sheldon Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 1, being held at the Kirk Alumni Center, Middlebury College, 217 Golf Course Rd. in Middlebury. Cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation by Goldman.

Goldman has entitled his remarks “The Devil Drivers” and will be sharing stories about 19th century Victorian scholars and adventurers Richard and Isabel Burton.

Burton (1821-1890) and his wife Lady Isabel Burton (1831-1896) were peripatetic adventurers who traveled widely, researched extensively, and wrote about their experiences.

Burton explored Africa and Asia, chronicling a wide variety of human behaviors (especially sexual practices).

Lady Burton was also a writer and a publisher. Each of the Burtons produced their own versions of the Arabian Nights.

As a professor of religion at Middlebury College, Goldman specializes in the relationships between Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

Goldman has often linked popular music with religion: Johnny Cash and the Holy Land, Frank Sinatra in Israel, Leonard Cohen and the Hallelujah chorus, and Bob Dylan and American secular religion. “Devil Drivers” will take the audience on an exotic journey of personal and public issues of the Victorian era.

For reservations, call (802) 388-2117. The cost of the dinner is $50 per person.