The Paisley Hippo changes hands

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy Pictured is Ethan Martin, the new owner of the Paisley Hippo sandwich shop in Hinesburg.

HINESBURG — Ethan Martin, lifelong resident of South Burlington, has recently become the new owner of the Paisley Hippo sandwich shop in Hinesburg.

The sale, which became final Jan. 3, is helping Martin fulfill his dream of becoming a business owner.

Martin’s parents are the owners of Bertha Church, a lingerie store in downtown Burlington which has recently celebrated its 50th anniversary on Church Street. As the son of business owners, Martin has grown up seeing what is necessary to run a successful small business. Keeping local economies strong is very important to him, so when the Paisley Hippo came up for sale, he jumped at the opportunity to own a business he has known for years.

When asked if he has any immediate plans to change the Paisley Hippo as the new owner, Martin responded with a “definitely not.” He plans to keep everything as consistent as possible, since the small sandwich shop already has such a strong following. Both the employees and menu will remain the same.

He does however have some ideas for the future to make this great shop even better. In the short time since he has taken ownership, Martin has already begun visiting other local businesses to introduce himself, and offer the option of business lunch deliveries.

Drawing inspiration from Michelle Obama’s desire to get healthy foods into schools, Martin would also like to work with local schools and student athletes in particular to make fresh, healthy, and filling lunches accessible. Martin is a former South Burlington high school athlete, and he also occasionally helps his father, who is the varsity soccer coach there. He feels that often student athletes are not getting the right foods or the proper amount of calories needed to realize their full potential on the field. He would like to partner with the local schools to remedy this.

Although it can be difficult to utilize locally grown ingredients year-round in Vermont, the Paisley Hippo does use several local suppliers for some of its ingredients. The shop’s turkey, ham, and roast beef come from Vermont company McKenzie Country Classics, and its cheeses are supplied by Cabot. They also source some of their products from Kimball Brook Farm in Ferrisburgh. While obtaining local produce is often tricky in a state like Vermont, the shop does use tomatoes and other veggies from local farmers whenever available. Often local farmers will bring in what is in season--whether it’s butternut squash or cauliflower--and the Paisley Hippo will use it to make soups or other dishes to take advantage of the fresh ingredients.

Currently the Paisley Hippo is closed Sundays and Mondays, and is open 11-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Martin would like to eventually open six or seven days a week, and expressed interest in opening later on Fridays and Saturdays to capitalize on some weekend dinner traffic as well.

Although as Martin mentions, “you need to walk before you can run,” he would love to expand and open other locations someday. He feels a sandwich shop like this with high quality ingredients at reasonable prices would do great in locations like South Burlington.

Martin expressed a great deal of gratitude toward John and Karen, the former owners of Paisley Hippo. He said he’s grateful that they have provided him with this opportunity to follow his dream of becoming a business owner, and said he also appreciates and acknowledges the hard work that they have put into building such a strong business from scratch. Martin said that John taught him a lot about the business, and said he knows this insight will be valuable as he embarks on the journey as owner.

With exuberantly named sandwiches like “The Pastraminator” and “Tina Tuner” on the menu, the bright orange walls, and the tie-dye clad employees, the Paisley Hippo — located in the Commerce Street Plaza in Hinesburg — is a unique and delicious place to grab lunch.