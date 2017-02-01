The search continues to Find Lincoln

× Expand Photo provided by Nick Gottlieb Lincoln has been missing in Vermont.

MIDDLEBURY — In January of last year, a Red Heeler dog wandered into the yard of Nick Gottlieb in Logan, Utah. Gottlieb was able to convince the dog to come inside, though he was clearly afraid. Gottlieb posted photos online to try and find the owner, and spoke to animal control who brought him to the local shelter.

After about a week of being in the shelter, no one claimed him, so when he was put up for adoption, Gottlieb adopted the dog, who is now nearly two years old, and known as Lincoln.

This past summer, Gottlieb and Lincoln were house sitting for a friend in Huntington, Vt. for a few days. While out mountain biking on trails unfamiliar to the pair, Lincoln ran off to chase a deer, and just didn’t come back.

“I spent the next two days searching the immediate area and stayed in Vermont for three months, camping in areas where he’d been sighted, driving 6 to 8 hours a day slowly on the back roads looking for him, putting up posters, setting up game cameras,” said Gottlieb.

Gottlieb is back home in Utah, but he is there without his beloved pet. There is a viral Facebook campaign to find the dog. The page updates members about sightings, and the most recent whereabouts of the dog.

Around the holidays, there were several pieces of evidence that may have pointed to Lincoln being back in the Huntington and Hinesburg area where he went missing, such as possible sightings, tracks, missing chickens.

The sightings seem to have slowed down after the new year, but the most recent glimpses of Lincoln have been in the Middlebury area. Residents have reported seeing Lincoln in the Brandon area. Gottlieb has several points of advice for anyone who thinks they may see Lincoln.

He said, “In general, searchers should not expect to actually bring him home. He has been out for so long that he is extremely skittish -- this is normal dog behavior after they’ve been loose for as little as two days. He will generally avoid humans, regardless of treats or bribes. If someone were to see him, the number one most important thing they can do is call me, and try to take a picture of him. After that, if he doesn’t immediately run away, it is of course worth trying to get him to approach, but it’s very important to be non-threatening. There are a lot of great YouTube videos that show examples, but the gist of it is, immediately sit or lay down, do NOT chase the dog or yell to him. If you have food or something that looks like food, make that obvious, and speak gently and slowly and attempt to lure him over without making any sudden movements.”

Huntington resident Barbara Brisson—a retired K-9 officer— has been leading the search efforts in Vermont.

“She has been hugely helpful and is running the on-the-ground campaign; checking and moving game cameras, following up on sightings, etcetera,” said Gottlieb

She hikes 10 to 15 miles of trails every day, looking for signs of Lincoln, she has set up game cameras, and checks the footage everyday looking for any glimpses of him, and she has set up a kennel with food to hopefully lure him into the shelter. She has faith that he is still alive, and has not given up on the search.

Brisson advises anyone that thinks they might have seen Lincoln to approach with caution. When dogs have been in the wild for any period of time, they have the potential to become skittish and even feral, so Brisson and Gottlieb urge people to not yell, holler, or chase Lincoln, as it might only push him further away.

Gottlieb is offering a $500 reward for a photo of Lincoln, or for information leading to his return. He asks that anyone who believes they have seen Lincoln, or any evidence of the dog, gives him a call right away. His cell phone number is 917-445-3924. You can also visit and “like” the Facebook page to get updates on the search at http://facebook.com/Findlincoln. For anyone who would like to help spread the word and bring Lincoln home, Gottlieb has provided a sample letter on the Find Lincoln Facebook page that people can use on their town’s local Front Porch Forum pages.