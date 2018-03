× Expand Photo courtesy Town of Brandon

BRANDON | The 157-year-old stage of the Town of Brandon’s historic town hall was restored last month thanks to a matching cultural facilities grant. A check for $14,250, dated Feb. 27, was presented to the Friends of the Brandon Town Hall by the Vermont Arts Council (VAC). The work was funded by taxpayers through the state and administered by the VAC, the Vermont Cultural Facilities Coalition, and the generosity of Brandon-area citizens.