MIDDLEBURY | Danish String Quartet members Frederik Øland, Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, Asbjørn Nørgaard, and Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin have a hip stage presence. The boys will perform on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m., at the Kevin P. Mahaney ’84 Center for the Arts’ Robison Hall located at 72 Porter Field Rd. in Middlebury, off Route 30. Free parking is available. For ticket information, call 802-443-6433.