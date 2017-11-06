The Stone family: A tradition of service

Photo provided
Rutland resident Henry Stone’s family has a long, proud history of serving in the U.S. military. It all started with ancestor Gregory Stone of the Green Mountain Boys in the 1770s.
RUTLAND | U.S. Army Vermont National Guard Specialist Henry Stone of Rutland has served the nation faithfully since 1978. He is a member of a proud military family that can trace its roots back to the founding of Vermont and the Green Mountain Boys. Nearly every generation of Stones, including in laws, have served the nation during war and peacetime.
“I left the service for a time in 1983,” he said. “A fire destroyed our family house in Castleton. I came home for recruiter duty but then left to help my family. My Dad left my Mom when I was the age of 10. So I was working and sending money home ever since.”
Stone rejoined in 1998 and later served overseas during Iraqi Freedom.
“My duty was at the Iraqi border and Gulf off of Kuwait. As a mechanic, I pulled a trailer around full of grease and rags. In the desert, I was the guy who changed tires, all kinds of tires, hundreds and hundreds of them. All of that with the temperature standing at 130 degrees. It got so hot we’d go inside a tent where it was a cool 110 degrees.
Stone returned to Vermont in 2004 assigned to a hospital unit.
“I requested to go back to my old unit in Rutland and have been there ever since.”
Photo provided
The USS Cunningham’s helmsman during the Korean War was Henry Stone, Sr., father of Rutland Guardsman Henry Stone.
Stone’s family has a storied past in the military. His father, Henry Stone, Sr. served aboard the destroyer USS Cunnigham during the Korean War. As a helmsman, the senior Stone served during the three year duration of the first Cold War conflict.
“My Dad’s first cousin was Lou Stone and he served in Korea with the U.S. Army from Oklahoma. He died on Heartbreak Ridge. At the time, my father didn’t even know he was in Korea.”
Stone’s stepfather, Ned N. Hayes, also served in the U.S. Army Air Force in Texas. “I don’t have much information about him in the Air Force,” he said.
A decade later, Stone’s Uncle Earle served in Vietnam. He has also traced his family’s service going back to the American Revolution.
“Then there’s my grandfather PFC Alpha Stone. He served in World War 1 was later President Harry Truman in the Missouri-Kansas National Guard, Battery A Company. He also served with the famous Sgt. Alvin York.” York received the Medal of Honor for leading an attack which saw him seizing 35 machine guns, killing 25 German soldiers, and capturing 132.
“Alpha Stone was in the Battle of the Argonne Forest in 1918. The battle lasted until the last day of the war. It cost 28,000 German lives and 26,277 American lives. He remained in uniform for 20 years. He died before I was born,” Stone said.
Going back even more in time, Stone said that his ancestor Gregory Stone was a member of the Green Mountain Boys.
“Then there’s Gardener William Stone from Fitzwilliam, N.H. He was a Puritan. He married a few times and that branch of the family moved west which explains how I, a Midwesterner, returned to my Vermont roots.
Stone said his mother became a Mormon when he was a child. She had discovered that the family was also related to both founder Joseph Smith and Brigham Young, both cousins many times removed.
“I love genealogical research. I’ve learned a lot about my family’s long and proud service to the nation.”