The Stone family: A tradition of service

× Expand Photo provided Rutland resident Henry Stone’s family has a long, proud history of serving in the U.S. military. It all started with ancestor Gregory Stone of the Green Mountain Boys in the 1770s.

RUTLAND | U.S. Army Vermont National Guard Specialist Henry Stone of Rutland has served the nation faithfully since 1978. He is a member of a proud military family that can trace its roots back to the founding of Vermont and the Green Mountain Boys. Nearly every generation of Stones, including in laws, have served the nation during war and peacetime.

“I left the service for a time in 1983,” he said. “A fire destroyed our family house in Castleton. I came home for recruiter duty but then left to help my family. My Dad left my Mom when I was the age of 10. So I was working and sending money home ever since.”

Stone rejoined in 1998 and later served overseas during Iraqi Freedom.

“My duty was at the Iraqi border and Gulf off of Kuwait. As a mechanic, I pulled a trailer around full of grease and rags. In the desert, I was the guy who changed tires, all kinds of tires, hundreds and hundreds of them. All of that with the temperature standing at 130 degrees. It got so hot we’d go inside a tent where it was a cool 110 degrees.

Stone returned to Vermont in 2004 assigned to a hospital unit.

“I requested to go back to my old unit in Rutland and have been there ever since.”

× Expand Photo provided The USS Cunningham’s helmsman during the Korean War was Henry Stone, Sr., father of Rutland Guardsman Henry Stone.

Stone’s family has a storied past in the military. His father, Henry Stone, Sr. served aboard the destroyer USS Cunnigham during the Korean War. As a helmsman, the senior Stone served during the three year duration of the first Cold War conflict.

“My Dad’s first cousin was Lou Stone and he served in Korea with the U.S. Army from Oklahoma. He died on Heartbreak Ridge. At the time, my father didn’t even know he was in Korea.”

Stone’s stepfather, Ned N. Hayes, also served in the U.S. Army Air Force in Texas. “I don’t have much information about him in the Air Force,” he said.

A decade later, Stone’s Uncle Earle served in Vietnam. He has also traced his family’s service going back to the American Revolution.