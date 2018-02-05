The Vermont Farm Show had something for everyone

× Expand Photo provided Rutland resident Wendy Wilton, director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Vermont, posed alongside an ersatz Holstein cow at the 2018 Vermont Farm Show last week. This year’s show included a big job fair.

ESSEX JUNCTION | The Vermont Farm Show, version 2018, wrapped up Feb. 1 after three days of all things agricultural at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds, on Pearl Street, in Essex Junction.

All three farm show days were filled with exciting things to do with contest displays, where attendees could see award-winning examples of Vermont’s best maple syrup, Christmas trees, honey and fiber.

The FFA Student Competition was held Wednesday morning and the ever-popular Consumer Night/Capital Cook Off took place at night.

Several Addison County and Rutland County family farms and related vendors exhibited at the show, a tradition for the life of this popular mid-winter showcase.

This year, over two dozen exhibitors hosted the “Job Fair on the Floor” booths and offered career information for their particular companies to anyone wishing to learn more about opportunities in agriculture. These exhibitors were located throughout both Miller Buildings on the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds complex.

The Vermont Farm Show has been going strong since 1931, with an hiatus due to World War II, and then traveled from Memorial Auditorium in Burlington to the Civic Auditorium in Barre to the current fairgrounds site in Essex Junction.