They’re here! Emerald ash borer in Vermont

The Emerald ash borer adult stage.

MIDDLEBURY | A new Asian import has arrived in Vermont and it isn’t another copycat automobile. This time, it’s a tiny destructive insect, known as the Emerald ash borer.

Last week, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Foods & Markets officially confirmed a report that emerald ash borer, a destructive forest insect from Asia, has been detected here in Vermont.

The insect has been detected on the eastern side of the Green Mountain range.

Officials with the USDA Animal & Plant Health and Inspection Service have confirmed the identification of a beetle recently found in northern Orange County.

The insect was reported through the vtinvasives.org website.

“The borer overwinters as larvae under the bark of ash trees where they feed on the inner bark tissue. Once infested, ash trees rapidly decline and are killed in 3-5 years,” according to state officials Barbara Schultz and Emilie Inoue. ”Ash trees comprise approximately 5 percent of Vermont forests and are also a very common and important urban tree.”

Vermont forest officials said that the Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Michigan area in the early 200)s, but it’s likely to have gone undetected since the 1990s.

“The beetle is about one half an inch and metallic green. Its larvae tunnel through the wood just under the bark of ash trees; killing the tree by cutting off the flow of nutrients. Healthy ash trees can die within 1-4 years of showing their first sign or symptom. All species of ash trees are susceptible,” according to the Vermont Invasives website report.

The borer is a major threat to white ash, green ash and black ash coupled with significant ecological and economic impacts.

“There are no proven means to control the borer in forested areas, though individual trees can sometimes be effectively treated,” Vermont Invasives warned.

But slowing the spread of the insect can help, experts said.

“While adult the borers are capable of flying short distances, humans have accelerated spread by moving infested material, particularly firewood, long distances.”

Landowners with questions are encouraged to contact the local county forester. You can find county foresters on this website: http://fpr.vermont.gov/forest/your_woods/county_forest/who_where.

A public information meeting is being planned and details will be announced shortly.