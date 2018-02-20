They love Vermont!

How do we love Vermont? Let us count the ways.
Here are insights from a few individuals who are either natives or relative newcomers to the Green Mountain State. We first interviewed them for our sister publication, Our State Vermont last fall.
What sets these successful local residents apart is their determination to recreate themselves in the context of a new place to life—Vermont.
It isn’t hard to get a conversation going here. When you see someone and are curious what they’re up to, just ask them, “Why do you love Vermont?”
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Dick Chodkowski of Middlebury.
Dick Chodkowski - Middlebury, Vt.
“My wife Flanzy and I moved to Vermont from Los Angeles in the 1990s. We made trips here while still living in L.A. and we were impressed with the friendly people and the affordable real estate prices. We could afford a house and studio here. We started Monroe Street Books in Middlebury and I continued my art with creating greeting cards. So it was a win-win living here. We sure couldn’t have this kind of bookstore in L.A.
“I was one of those ‘Madmen’ creative types working for an advertising agency. It was just like the TV show ‘Madmen’. Our company was bought out by Ogilvy. It was time for a change and Vermont was right there on the other side of the door.
“We were amazed by the traffic or I should say the lack of it compared to California. It takes me 5 minutes to get to work. In L.A. you couldn’t do that.
I love the seasons in Vermont, especially the fall. I still can’t get used to winter but the rest of the year makes up for it. This may not be P.C. to say, but the winter weather keeps away the riff raff. My wife likes the cool weather. When I think back on how I used to sit in freeway traffic for 90 minutes I’ve become spoiled here. Sure Route 7 is busy but then I forget what real city traffic is like.
“And we discovered how resourceful Vermonters are. So many of us work two or three jobs. Vermonters are hardy breed.
“There are many towns to explore here. It took about 20 years to get mostly familiar with the geography. I guess I feel like a native even though I am still discovering Vermont.”
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Sheri Bannister of Bristol.
Sheri Bannister - Bristol, Vt.
“I was born and raised in Vermont, but it took moving away for a few years to make me realize what I left behind. I spent my efforts aimed at coming back to my Green Mountain roots.
“Today, I own and operate Juice Amour in Middlebury. We make raw, organic vegetable and fruit juices. Everyone calls me the ‘main squeeze’. I love it and I am having fun. I caught the popular juicing wave in 2010. I’m vegan, but I’ve always been curious about food and its influences on our health. So I bought a juicer. I loved how the fresh juice made me feel. I wanted to create something that makes people feel good. I think I have accomplished that goal.
“I lived in Atlanta, Ga., and worked in the marketing field. I moved back to Bristol and relocated my marketing company, with graphic and designing services, here. Being a virtual office it was relatively easy.
Things are so different down South compared to Vermont. It’s a different culture. They’re still fighting evolution in the schools, so moving back here was more in-tune with my values and work ethic.
“In Atlanta, people used to say to me, ‘You sure are a hard worker, is everybody like that back home?’ Yes, indeed. Like many Vermonters I have always been a hard workers. I show up. That’s the example I set for my sons. I realized I wanted the boys to have that experience and Vermont was where they’d get it.
“I guess I echo a lot of people who have come home or relocated here from cities. I don’t miss the traffic. Six lanes of traffic through Atlanta and nothing is moving. Our little traffic patterns here are nothing in comparison.
“Vermont is such a beautiful place. People are health conscious with good environmental values. Vermonters are open-mined, educated, and a handshake means something here. And Middlebury is a great place for my business. It’s more of a melting pot here than elsewhere in the state. Where else could you have college faculty PhDs painting houses in the summer and folks with high school diplomas running companies?”
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Heidi Holliger of Vergennes and Pat Stevenson of Salisbury.
Heidi Holliger - Vergennes, Vt. & Pat Stevenson - Salisbury, Vt.
Pat: “Heidi and I have been in the art framing business for many years. We started at the Ben Franklin variety store in downtown Middlebury. Now we have our own business, Middlebury Frame Shop & Gallery. I moved here with my husband from Connecticut 14 years. We wanted to have some space, peace and quiet. We were semi-retired and looking for things to do. Vermont is a perfect place to live. I love hiking and swimming. Being a political progressive, I also am proud of Bernie Sanders being our U.S. senator.”
Heidi: “I was born in Chicago and then moved to New York City at the age of 5. My connection with Vermont started early. My parents had honeymooned here and they started looking for a house here. They retired in Shrewsbury, Vt. Meanwhile, I lived in New York City—I owned and operated Chelsea Frame Shop on 8th Avenue in Manhattan for many years—and would come and visit them on weekends. That’s when I started falling in love with Vermont.”
Pat: “For a small state, Vermont has an amazing variety of people who love art, crafts. People here love to frame their jigsaw puzzles. And being an animal and environmental advocate, I feel at home here. I especially like being close to the Adirondacks Mountains just across Lake Champlain. I like hiking and getting out in nature even though I don’t like camping. About the weather in Vermont: I love winter even though I am not a skier. I hate Florida, so in that sense, I consider myself a Vermonter. The irony is that in recent years, Connecticut has had more snow than Vermont.”
Heidi: “It’s ironic that both Pat and I are former librarians. Over the years we’ve seen wonderful objects of art in Vermont. A gentleman brought in a rare and delicate butterfly to be placed in a shadow box. He had in a closet for 25 years. It was treasured gift from his daughter. He felt it was time to showcase it at home. We also read some moving Civil War letters written to loved ones by a Vermont soldier. We lovingly framed these missives for posterity.”
Have a similar Vermont love story to share with us? Send us an email at: lou@addison-eagle.com.