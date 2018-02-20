They love Vermont!

How do we love Vermont? Let us count the ways. Here are insights from a few individuals who are either natives or relative newcomers to the Green Mountain State. We first interviewed them for our sister publication, Our State Vermont last fall. What sets these successful local residents apart is their determination to recreate themselves in the context of a new place to life—Vermont. It isn’t hard to get a conversation going here. When you see someone and are curious what they’re up to, just ask them, “Why do you love Vermont?” × Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Dick Chodkowski of Middlebury. Dick Chodkowski - Middlebury, Vt. “My wife Flanzy and I moved to Vermont from Los Angeles in the 1990s. We made trips here while still living in L.A. and we were impressed with the friendly people and the affordable real estate prices. We could afford a house and studio here. We started Monroe Street Books in Middlebury and I continued my art with creating greeting cards. So it was a win-win living here. We sure couldn’t have this kind of bookstore in L.A. “I was one of those ‘Madmen’ creative types working for an advertising agency. It was just like the TV show ‘Madmen’. Our company was bought out by Ogilvy. It was time for a change and Vermont was right there on the other side of the door. “We were amazed by the traffic or I should say the lack of it compared to California. It takes me 5 minutes to get to work. In L.A. you couldn’t do that. I love the seasons in Vermont, especially the fall. I still can’t get used to winter but the rest of the year makes up for it. This may not be P.C. to say, but the winter weather keeps away the riff raff. My wife likes the cool weather. When I think back on how I used to sit in freeway traffic for 90 minutes I’ve become spoiled here. Sure Route 7 is busy but then I forget what real city traffic is like. “And we discovered how resourceful Vermonters are. So many of us work two or three jobs. Vermonters are hardy breed.

“There are many towns to explore here. It took about 20 years to get mostly familiar with the geography. I guess I feel like a native even though I am still discovering Vermont.” × Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Sheri Bannister of Bristol. Sheri Bannister - Bristol, Vt. “I was born and raised in Vermont, but it took moving away for a few years to make me realize what I left behind. I spent my efforts aimed at coming back to my Green Mountain roots. “Today, I own and operate Juice Amour in Middlebury. We make raw, organic vegetable and fruit juices. Everyone calls me the ‘main squeeze’. I love it and I am having fun. I caught the popular juicing wave in 2010. I’m vegan, but I’ve always been curious about food and its influences on our health. So I bought a juicer. I loved how the fresh juice made me feel. I wanted to create something that makes people feel good. I think I have accomplished that goal. “I lived in Atlanta, Ga., and worked in the marketing field. I moved back to Bristol and relocated my marketing company, with graphic and designing services, here. Being a virtual office it was relatively easy. Things are so different down South compared to Vermont. It’s a different culture. They’re still fighting evolution in the schools, so moving back here was more in-tune with my values and work ethic. “In Atlanta, people used to say to me, ‘You sure are a hard worker, is everybody like that back home?’ Yes, indeed. Like many Vermonters I have always been a hard workers. I show up. That’s the example I set for my sons. I realized I wanted the boys to have that experience and Vermont was where they’d get it. “I guess I echo a lot of people who have come home or relocated here from cities. I don’t miss the traffic. Six lanes of traffic through Atlanta and nothing is moving. Our little traffic patterns here are nothing in comparison. “Vermont is such a beautiful place. People are health conscious with good environmental values. Vermonters are open-mined, educated, and a handshake means something here. And Middlebury is a great place for my business. It’s more of a melting pot here than elsewhere in the state. Where else could you have college faculty PhDs painting houses in the summer and folks with high school diplomas running companies?”