This land is your land | Eye on the Arts

Over the years, protest songs have been rooted in a number of genres, from classical — think Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” — to folk, rock, reggae, punk and more.

Regardless of the realm from which these songs arise, they have been largely reactionary. Take “Side of the Hill” by Paul Simon for example: following the murder of the singer’s friend, Andrew Goodman, for fighting for civil rights, Simon wrote that gorgeous, tragic song.

“This Land is Your Land,” the 1945 Woody Guthrie tune that has recently reemerged, was written in response to “God Bless America” — and somewhat prophetically, originally contained the line: “There was a big wall there that tried to stop me. The sign was painted, said ‘Private Property’. But on the backside, it didn’t say nothing. This land was made for you and me.”

Though folk reigned supreme for a number of decades, as far as topicality was concerned, rap swiftly took over in the ‘80s and ‘90s with groups like NWA.

In this generation, rap is continuing to lead opposition: YG and Nipsey Hussle kicked it off with “FDT” last summer, Run the Jewels following with the passionate “Talk to Me” in the fall, rapper Killer Mike delivering the cutting line: “Went to war with the devil and shaytan / he wore a bad toupee and a spray tan.”

These songs, too, have been reactionary — though primarily against The Donald’s rhetoric, moreso than what is specifically disagreeable to them.

I would argue that it’s important to be specific with the subject matter. Instead of a song that is purely anti-Trump, it’s vital to be definite: are you against refugee exclusion? Are you for peace or Environmental protection? Are you anti-police brutality, or systematic discrimination? Or are you simply hoping to empower voters to hold their representatives accountable?

Music has proven an irreplaceable tool for almost every social movement in recent history.

It is perhaps more important now than it has ever been for musicians to sing out. Music has the ability to break through the partisan echo chambers many of us have become encapsulated in. Where speeches and rallies fail, music has the ability to inspire and unify across party lines. And make no mistake: if the goal is to oppose Donald Trump, or one of many executive orders the lawmaker has signed since his inauguration, Republicans will need to be on board too.

Songwriters: be bold. Be passionate. And maybe the next “We Shall Overcome” will come from you. Right now, the importance of substantive music cannot be understated.

Middlebury choir to teach Women’s March anthem ‘I Can’t Keep Quiet’

The Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society in Middlebury will host “#ICan’tKeepQuiet,” a workshop hosted by Lucy Tenenbaum of the CVUUS Choir.

Organizers will teach all who attend “I Can’t Keep Quiet,” a song by MILCK sung at the Women’s March on Washington. All materials will be provided.

A donation of $10 is requested, and will benefit Addison County WomenSafe, a group that aids people across the gender spectrum who experience sexual violence, domestic violence, dating violence or stalking.

The event is slated for Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. For more information, or to RSVP, contact theresachangegleason@gmail.com.

× Expand Photo via Facebook. A scene from “Good People” rehearsal.

Middlebury Community Players to perform ‘Good People’ at Town Hall Theater

From Feb. 9-12, the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury will host “Good People,” a play by David Lindsay-Abaire.

The play is an “insightful comedy on class and culture,” organizers say. The story follows Margie Walsh, a woman who has just been let go from her job. Desperate, facing eviction from her home, Walsh pursues an old fling in hopes of catching a break.

“Good People” was a Broadway hit in 2011.

The opening night performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Encore performances are slated for Feb. 10-11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the remaining performances are $17. For more information, call 382-9222.