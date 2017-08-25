Three in a trunk

A car show has something for everyone. In the case of these Vermont children at the Rouses Point, N.Y., Aug. 20, the open the trunk of a 2017 Dodge Challenger, owned by Vermont resident U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Johnson of the Green Mountain Challengers Car Club, was too good to resist character. Myra Wood, 9, Ila Cabrera, 2, and Myles Cabrera, 5, had fun in the boot with their parents and grandparents watching. The car club’s dodge muscle cars are from Foster Motors in Middlebury and Goss Dodge in South Burlington.