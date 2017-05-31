Tick season underway in Addison, Rutland

× Expand Public domain image An adult female deer tick. This tick spreads several diseases.

MIDDLEBURY — It didn’t take long for this reporter to discover just how bad of a tick season the spring of 2017 is turning into—a few hours spent raking out last year’s autumn leaves from the garden bed last weekend revealed numerous ticks, all of them large, female deer ticks with their distinctive reddish ended abdomen. Perhaps foremost on the mind of every Vermont gardener this year will be how best to avoid catching Lyme Disease.

“Vermonters can get ill with a tickborne diseases at any time of year, but ticks are very active right now, so most people get sick in June and July,” said Bradley Tompkins, infectious disease epidemiologist at the Vermont Health Department.

Regarding tickborne diseases in Vermont: does greater awareness of symptoms and illness by the public and health care providers feed fears of enjoying the outdoors?

“Absolutely, we all should be out enjoying what Vermont has to

offer–whether a walk in the woods, gardening or outdoor sports,” said Tompkins. “Just make it a priority before you go out the door to know the basic precautions for preventing tick bites.”

Tompkins noted that as recently as 2015, Vermont had the highest incidence of Lyme disease in the country.

“The number of reported cases of anaplasmosis quadrupled since 2012, and last year saw the first Vermont cases of a newly recognized tickborne disease caused by Borrelia miyamotoi,” he noted. Powassan virus has been reported in surrounding states.

So, what’s the best way of staying safe and still enjoy gardening, hiking, sports and other outdoor activities?

Tompkins offers these tick-smart tips:

Use an EPA-registered tick repellent on skin

Apply permethrin to clothing (very important)

Wear light-colored pants and long sleeves

Perform daily tick checks on yourself, children and pets

Shower soon after spending time outdoors

Use tweezers to grab the tick up close to skin

Pull the tick straight up, do not twist

Wash hands and bite area with soap and water

Put clothing into the dryer for 10 minutes on high heat soon after a tick bite. Not all people with Lyme disease report a rash

Symptoms may begin as soon as three days after a tick bite, but can appear as long as 30 days after a bite

Contact your health care provider if you develop any of these symptoms

Tompkins encourages Vermonters to go online and visit healthvermont.gov/BeTickSmart for more facts about tickborne diseases, to see a video about how to remove a tick, and to order educational and fun stuff, for kids and adults, such as like booklets, cards and stickers.