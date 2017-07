A 1952 graduate of West Rutland High School, Henry “Poppy” Poploski is shown here in May 1953 wearing the uniform of the Hornell Dodgers, a New York farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers. According to West Rutland resident David Barlett, there were other Dodger talents in town too. “My uncle Phil (Bartlett) signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers and went into the service with his brothers a couple few days after he signed. I heard Poppy did sign with them also.”