LAKE CHAMPLAIN – The wreck of the S.S. Champlain ferry in July 1875 is pictured on the rocks on Lake Champlain. The big steamer ran aground at night on an outcrop in Westport, New York. The vessel’s pilot, identified by newspapers as “Mr. Eldredge,” was apparently taking morphine to relieve his gout pain. Investigators said that Eldredge’s use of the opioid contributed to the accident.