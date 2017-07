× Expand Photo provided

This 1864 photograph taken by George Houghton shows members of the 4th Vermont Regiment Band during the Civil War. Houghton was a Brattleboro native who chronicled Vermont soldiers on the field of battle. “A Very Fine Appearance: The Vermont Civil War Photographs of George Houghton” by Rutland author Don Wickman is the best work about the life and times of this history making photographer.