Photo courtesy of Tom Lathrop

BRISTOL | Lumberman Noah Lathrop provided door-to-door, horse-drawn wagon delivery service as shown in this rare 1915 photograph taken in downtown Bristol. Lathrop was a Civil War veteran and operated a mill starting in 1867. He made clapboards, butter tubs and milled and sold lumber. Noah’s descendants continue in this proud wood-product tradition in Bristol today.