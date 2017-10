× Expand Image courtesy of the Photography Collection of Miriam & Ira D. Wallach

SMUGGLER'S NOTCH | A late 19th century 3-D stereopticon slide showing one of the caves in historic Smuggler’s Notch in the Green Mountains. To view the slide, it was placed in a large tabletop Magic Lantern projector combining the two images in a three-dimensional effect, making one image “magically” dissolve into another.