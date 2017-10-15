Time capsule

VERGENNES | An unidentified Civil War-era woman, possibly Mrs. Amanda Stearns posed in the Vergennes studio of photographer J. H. Stearns. According to genealogist Teresa Wilson Rogers, “After a little research I determined...Stearns born 1819 in Vermont...is found in both the 1860 and 1880 Addison County, censuses, married to wife Amanda. In 1860, he listed his occupation as ‘artist’ and in 1880 as ‘photographer’. Walton’s Vermont Register & Farmers Almanac, 187,7 listed him as one of two of the city of Vergennes’ photographers.”.