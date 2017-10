× Expand Photo courtesy of Daniel Strohl/Hemmings

RUTLAND | A view of downtown Rutland, looking to the northwest from Strongs Avenue on Aug. 20, 1970. To the left is the Grants mass-merchandise store. The W.T. Grant chain began as a “25-cent store” in Lynn, Mass., in 1906. The venerable New England business declared bankruptcy in 1976, just four years after founder W.T. Grant died at the age 96. The old Grants site is occupied by Wal-Mart today.