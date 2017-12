× Expand Photo by R.W. Martin

STARKSBORO | Vermont’s most famous UFO case was first reported here in the Vermont Eagle back in 2004. This now well-documented daylight UFO incident occurred in rural Starksboro on Jan. 29, 2004. R.W. Martin contacted this newspaper and submitted his astonishing photograph. In the interim, his account has been published elsewhere and now appears on several UFO-related websites.