Time capsule

SHELBURNE | A fading image of the Palmer School in Shelburne in the late 1800s. According to resident Sara Blum, “in the 1880s, the Shelburne Flouring Mills were still in operation, as was the sawmill which did custom work at a volume of about 150,000 board feet annually. Large fruit shipments were made from the town’s 27 orchards. Baldwin and White’s refrigerator manufactory employed between 15 and 20 men. The manufacture of steamboats continued at the Shelburne Shipyard.”