Time capsule

× Expand Photo from the personal collection of H. Brooke Paige of an original AP Wire Service WirePhoto

MONTPELIER | It sure was a different time when Vermont Democrat Gov. Phil Hoff spanked a GOP female legislator, as seen in this 1965 AP WirePhoto. A half century ago, Gov. Hoff thought it was great fun to publicly “punish” Republican Rep. Kendalene Collins for failing to go along with his plans for creating a statewide school system and other legislation. Rep. Collins got a “good paddling” by Gov. Hoff in front of her fellow legislators and the news media on the steps of the Vermont State House.