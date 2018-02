× Expand Photo courtesy of the Henry Sheldon Museum

MIDDLEBURY | Here’s a rare photograph of the 1896 Middlebury College baseball team. This photo, along with many other antique images from Addison County’s past, have been collected by Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart and retired National Geographic photographer James Pease Blair. The images will be on display at the museum in Middlebury from March 20 through July 8. Call 802-388-2117 for details.