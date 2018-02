MIDDLEBURY | The Henry Sheldon Museum of Middlebury will be featuring a World War 1 exhibit at 1 Park St. in Middlebury, July 31-Nov. 11. It will have profiles of men and women from Addison County who served in the war. If you have memorabilia related to a Middlebury or Addison County WWI veterans, military or civilian, man or woman, email Executive Director William Brooks, wbrooks@henrysheldonmuseum.org. Please respond by Feb. 23.