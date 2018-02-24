Time capsule

× Expand Photo courtesy of Foster Motors

MIDDLEBURY | Persons & Foster Garage was a busy automobile sales and service facility after World War 1. It stood at the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Cady Road in Middlebury. A portion of the original building is incorporated in today’s Foster Motors Inc., a busy Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep dealership. This vintage image shows the P&F Garage during its first year in business, 1924. Back then, a gallon of gas cost 11 cents and a new, luxury Dodge Brothers De-Luxe Sedan, with chrome-vanadium components, cost $1,075.