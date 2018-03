× Expand Photo courtesy of Foster Motors

MIDDLEBURY | Automotive business pioneer Ellis Foster of Middlebury doesn’t seem to need an excuse to get behind the wheel of this open-air 1920s-era motor vehicle. Today’s Foster Motors started out in business in 1924 as Person & Fosters Brothers Garage. The operation is still located along the Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7) in Middlebury. Foster Motors is a regional source for award-winning Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep vehicles as well as quality used vehicles.