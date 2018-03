× Expand Vermont Historical Society photo

MONTPELIER | A view of Main Street in Montpelier, Vermont’s capital, during the 1870s. The furniture factory to the left of the Freeman building is no longer standing. Montpelier was chosen to become the permanent state capital in 1805, after loud debate, due to its central location. Windsor, Bennington, and even Rutland, served as “round-robin” capitals in the early years of both Vermont’s independent republic and U.S. state eras.