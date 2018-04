× Expand File photo

Harold “Hard Luck” Hanaford, the first winner of the Vermont Milk Bowl, passed away March 17, 2018, at age 89. The auto racing legend of New England remains best known as the inaugural winner of the Milk Bowl at Thunder Road in 1962 (pictured here). In addition, Hanaford was the 1963 Vermont Governor’s Cup winner. He was inducted into the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 2009.