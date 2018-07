× Expand Middlebury College photo

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College students protested a tuition hike back in May 1989. The well-behaved march, titled STARTUP (Students Against the Rise in Tuition and Unjust Policies), took them across campus including a stroll, on May 4, downhill from the Middlebury Old Chapel seen here. Half the student body boycotted classes that day which started with a sit-in on the Old Chapel steps. Between 1988 and 1989, the annual tuition fee jumped from $17,000 to $19,000.