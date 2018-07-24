Time capsule

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Old Motor

RUTLAND | A busy Rutland street scene from 1908. The location is Wales Street looking north, just south of Center Street. It appears to have been a one-way street, as it is today, but in the opposite direction. Over the years, Rutland Machine & Auto Co. were agents for Buick, Franklin, Chalmers, Studebaker, EMF and Saxon automobiles. The car coming toward the photographer is a Reo, owned by Edward L. Staples. The roadster parked at the curb to the left with the top positioned part way up as a dust protector, appears to be a Ford.