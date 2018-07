× 1 of 2 Expand Orwell Historical Society photo × 2 of 2 Expand Orwell Historical Society photo Prev Next

ORWELL | In 1923, John Beeman opened an automobile service station at the junction of Routes 22A and 73 in Orwell. His son Walter took over in 1946, then Walter’s sons, John and Carroll, succeeded him. Other owners followed. In 1993, the site with new fuel pumps became “Made in Vermont Unlimited” by Ellie Shaw and Mattie Purdy. Pictured: Beeman’s in 1933 and 1942.