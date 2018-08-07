Time capsule

× Expand File photo

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will screen two major documentary films about the Vietnam War at this year’s festival in August. “Dateline-Saigon” (pictured), directed by Tom Herman, profiles the early 1960s groundbreaking work of five Pulitzer Prize-winning war correspondents. The movie will screen downtown at Town Hall Theater on Friday, Aug. 24, at 1:30 p.m. Filmmaker Herman will attend the screening and talk with guests, hosted by MNFF Artistic Director Jay Craven.