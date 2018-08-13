Time capsule

× Expand Sheldon Museum photo

Middlebury resident Jacob J. Ross, M.D., served as a flight surgeon in France during World War 1. With the 17th Aero Squadron, he cared for the sick and wounded. Dr. Ross’ wife, Hannah, remained at home with three children under the age of 10 . She wrote about the restrictions imposed in Middlebury by the Spanish flu. Dr. Ross returned home in March 1919 only to confront the death of their middle child, Ruth Ross, age 5, of bronchial pneumonia a few weeks later. Dr. Ross is featured in the ongoing “Doughboys and Flyboys” exhibit at the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury through Nov. 11, 2018, the centennial of the end of the Great War. Call (802) 388-2117 for details.