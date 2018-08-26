Time capsule

× Expand Library of Congress photo

Chester Alan Arthur was a Fairfield, Vt., attorney and politician who served as the 21st President of the U.S. from 1881 to 1885. This 1883 photograph shows members of Arthur’s expedition to Yellowstone National Park. Left to right: John Schuyler Crosby, Lt. Col. Michael V. Sheridan, Lt. Gen. Philip H. Sheridan of Civil War fame, Anson Stager, an unidentified man, President Arthur, unidentified, unidentified, Robert Todd Lincoln, of Manchester, Vt. (son of President Lincoln), and George G. Vest. The unidentified men noted may be Daniel G. Rollins, James F. Gregory, W.P. Clark, W. H. Forwood, and/or George G. Vest, Jr.