× Expand Photo courtesy Town of Brandon

BRANDON | An 1870s view of downtown Brandon, Vt., with the classical Grecian-inspired town hall and the stone bridge over the Neshobe River. On Oct. 20, 1761, the town of Neshobe was chartered to Capt. Josiah Powers. But in October 1784, the name of the town was changed to Brandon by an act of the state legislature. Scholars have described Brandon as “a study in early American architecture and Vermont history.”