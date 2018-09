× Expand Media photo

Stockbridge resident Lionel Delevnigne’s photographs will be on exhibit at St. Michael’s College’s McCarthy Arts Center from Oct. 11 to Dec. 8. Delevingne has photographed extensively throughout the world. When he documented Vermont students at the 1971 May Day demonstrations in Washington, D.C., he saw how the power of a peaceful, but vocal citizenry could affect national policy, a lesson that would reverberate throughout his career.