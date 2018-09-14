Time capsule

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vermont State Archives & Records Administration

Hollister Jackson (Dec. 7, 1875–Nov. 2, 1927) was the 55th Lieutenant Governor of Vermont. He was killed in the Great Vermont Flood of 1927. Jackson was an owner of the E.L. Smith & Company granite business, president of the Vermont Bar Association and the National Granite Producers’ Association. In 1926, he was the successful Republican nominee for lieutenant governor and served from January 1927 until his death. Jackson is buried in Burlington’s Lakeview Cemetery.