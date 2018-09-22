Time capsule

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Forbes Library

A Republican lawyer from Vermont, President Calvin Coolidge worked his way up the ladder of Massachusetts state politics, eventually becoming governor (pictured here, smoking one of his favorite cigars, with wife Grace Goodhue Coolidge in 1915). His response to the Boston Police Strike of 1919 thrust him into the national spotlight. Soon after, he was elected Vice President of the United States in 1920, and succeeded to the presidency upon the death of Warren G. Harding in 1923.