Time capsule

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College graduates enjoy puffing on pipes in 1942. According to Samuel Cartwright’s college blogsite, “Just as coming across full page ads for Chesterfield cigarettes used to be part and parcel of reading the latest edition of ‘The Campus’, pipe smoking was once a traditional part of Middlebury’s graduation festivities. Dating back to at least the 1920s, during the Class Day activities that preceded commencement, graduates would gather outside to take puffs on long white pipes (sometimes lit by proud parents) before heading off to the alumni barbecue.”