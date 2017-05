× Expand Photo courtesy of UVM

VERGENNES – A look inside Vergennes’ old City Library at the close of the 19th century. The cornerstone for today’s Bixby Memorial Library was laid in 1911. On Aug. 1, 1912, the 3,530 volumes plus public documents, government reports and unbound magazines of the City Library were transferred to the newly opened Bixby and dedication ceremonies were held on Oct. 1, 1912.