× Expand Photo provided

In 1850, U.S. Army Gen. John Wool, a celebrated Mexican War bilingual hero, was vacationing along Lake Dunmore in Salisbury. His friends and neighbors decided to forever toast the man by naming a series of narrow, breathtaking waterfalls nearby in his honor. They cleverly used the Spanish word for wool, “lana.” Today, we call this popular hiking destination the Falls of Lana.