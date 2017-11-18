Time to get your hands dirty

MIDDLEBURY | Love to garden? Cultivate that interest by enrolling in the 2018 University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Master Gardener course.

You’ll have an opportunity to learn from green industry and university experts about home horticulture in this 14-week non-credit online course.

Live question and answer sessions are planned for 13 consecutive Wednesday evenings beginning Jan. 17. Participants also will be invited to attend an in-person Master Gardener class next summer.

You may choose to become a certified Extension Master Gardener, which involves completion of the course and 40 volunteer hours, or take the course only to earn a Certificate of Home Horticulture.

Registration and scholarship information may be found at www.uvm.edu/mastergardener.

The deadline to register is Jan. 16. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, please contact the UVM Extension Master Gardener Office at (802) 656-9562 by Dec. 18.