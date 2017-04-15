Tom Donahue Names CSJ Provider of the Year

RUTLAND — College of St. Joseph has selected Tom Donahue to receive this year’s Provider of the Year award at its annual Provider Scholarship Gala on April 21.

Donahue is a respected business leader and passionate community volunteer. As CEO of BROC: Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, he works to change conditions that cause poverty or that stand in the way of its elimination, while also assisting low-income Vermonters with basic needs and helping them to develop skills and resources for self-sufficiency through employment and training opportunities.

He served as CEO of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce for 21 years. Donahue also has extensive experience in municipal government as the former director of community development for the City of Rutland and as a member of the Board of Aldermen, including as president. He currently chairs the Board of Civil Authority as a Justice of the Peace.

In addition to his career achievements, he is also active in several community organizations, including Rotary Club of Rutland and as Quartermaster for the Red Knights VT3 Motorcycle Club. He is also involved with PEGTV and Project VISION.

He was educated at Christ The King and Rutland High School, and earned a degree in Business Administration from Lyndon State College.